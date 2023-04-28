'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer brings in a new faction of Transformers

Mumbai, April 28 The trailer of the upcoming film 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', the 7th film from the 'Transformers', was unveiled recently. The trailer follows the events after 'Bumblebee' as the film serves as a standalone sequel to 'Bumblebee' which was released in 2018.

The film will take audiences on a 1990s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer - the Maximals - to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigwe in his film debut, as well the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernandez, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Tongayi Chirisa, Colman Domingo, and previous voice actors, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio and David Sobolov.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' has been directed by Steven Caple Jr from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance in association with Hasbro and New Republic Pictures, the film has been produced by Don Murphy/Tom DeSanto Production, di Bonaventura Pictures Production and Bay Films Production.

