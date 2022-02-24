Tributes pour in for late Gary Brooker

After learning about the demise of singer Gary Brooker, fans and several members of the music industry took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes.

Jimmy Barnes posed a special video dedicated to Brooker. In the clip, he along with his team can be seen singing Brooker's famous song 'A Whiter Shade of Pale'.

"Here's a special song for Gary Brooker, frontman for Procol Harum who passed away today. I'm sure many of you will agree that 'Whiter Shade of Pale' is one of the greatest songs of our time. Part of the soundtrack of my life," Jimmy captioned the clip.

Brooker, frontman of rock band Procol Harum, was 76 when he breathed his last on February 19.

The news of his demise was announced via a statement on a fan website, procolharum.com, CNN reported.

The statement informed that the musician had been undergoing treatment for cancer but "died peacefully at home" on Saturday.

"Gary's voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol's fifty-year international concert career. Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show," the statement read.

Remembering Brooker, Paul Stanley tweeted, "RIP Gary Brooker. You could identify that voice as soon as you heard him sing. Procol Harum... Who can forget 'A Whiter Shade Of Pale'? The man sang with a captivating, grand authority and soul."

For the unversed, in 2003, Queen Elizabeth II made Brooker an MBE -- member of the Order of the British Empire -- for services to charity.

( With inputs from ANI )

