Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Check First Sunday Earning of Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Starrer Romantic Comedy

Kartik Aryan Ananya Panday starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is maintaining its momentum on box office. In three days film earned Rs. 18. 5 cr on box office. According to Sacnilk on Sunday (Day 4) film earned Rs. 5.25 cr taking collection to Rs. 23.75 cr.

Film is performing well on box office, despite of tough competitions like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The chemistry between Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday is getting appreciation from fans. Kartik Aryan's song Sath Samundar Paar from film is going viral on social media for his hook step. Now we have to see if film pass its crucial Monday

test. As per early estimates, the film’s overseas collections stand at approximately Rs 4 crore, taking its worldwide box office total to the range of Rs 26–28 crore.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while traveling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

Film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Day Weekday Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 Thursday 7.75 Day 2 Friday 5.25 Day 3 Saturday 5.5 Day 4 Sunday 5.25 (Early estimates) Total Collection 23.75 cr

