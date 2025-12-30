Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Starrer Crosses Rs 25 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 5: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, continued its box office run on Day 5 with steady collections. According to the Sacnilk report, the romantic drama earned around Rs 1.75 crore in India net collections on Monday, December 29, 2025. With the latest figures included, the film’s total India net collection stands at approximately Rs 25.25 crore. The movie recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of about 12 per cent on Monday.

The film was released in theatres on December 25 during the Christmas holiday period. It opened with Rs 7.75 crore on Day 1. Collections stood at Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2. The film saw a marginal rise on Day 3 with Rs 5.5 crore before collecting Rs 5 crore on Day 4.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while travelling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.