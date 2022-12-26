Tunisha attempted suicide not long before Dec 24; family had been warned: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 26 Late TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma tried to commit suicide even before she actually ended her life on December 24. And her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' Sheezan Mohammed Khan had informed her family about it.

This was revealed by sources to . Sheezan is now in police custody, having been accused by Tunisha's mother of causing her daughter mental trauma and driving her to commit suicide.

Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in Sheezan's makeup room. Before Tunisha, Sheezan was dating Mrinal Singh, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress.

Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity indicated that Tunisha had already been diagnosed with anxiety and depression issues, so her family should have taken more seriously the news that Tunisha had attempted to commit suicide.

The family should have stepped up their efforts to counsel Tunisha and be near her, the sources pointed out.

Before their breakup, Sheezan and Tunisha's relationship was very well-known. In one of the videos posted on social media, Sheezan was seen singing for Tunisha and playing a guitar on the sets of 'Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul'.

The two had met on the sets of the show and Tunisha posted several of her pictures with Sheezan from the shoots. She had also posted pictures with Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz.

Tunisha, who grew up in Chandigarh, started her acting career at a very early age. In 2016 she made her film debut with 'Fitoor', playing the young Firdaus, the role played by Katrina Kaif in the latter part of the film.

She appeared as the younger version of Katrina's character in the same year in another film - the Karan Johar-Farhan Akhtar movie, 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Thereafter, she appeared in TV serials and played bit roles in films.

