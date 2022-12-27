Tunisha Sharma cremated in Mumbai, friends and family bid teary farewell

December 27, 2022

Tunisha Sharma was cremated at the Mira Road crematorium ground at around 4.30 pm. Her mother was in a bad state. Tunisha's mama Parambir Singh performed her last rites.. The late actress's family and friends bid her a teary farewell.

The actress died on December 24 on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The mortal remains of the actress have been taken for the funeral and her friends from the industry are present to pay their final respects. Among all, Tunisha’s ex-Sheezan Mohammed Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz, and Falaq Naaz, along with their mother, were present to pay their tribute to the late actress.

