Tunisha Sharma cremated in Mumbai, friends and family bid teary farewell

Tunisha Sharma was cremated at the Mira Road crematorium ground at around 4.30 pm. Her mother was in a bad state. Tunisha's mama Parambir Singh performed her last rites.. The late actress's family and friends bid her a teary farewell.

The actress died on December 24 on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The mortal remains of the actress have been taken for the funeral and her friends from the industry are present to pay their final respects. Among all, Tunisha’s ex-Sheezan Mohammed Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz, and Falaq Naaz, along with their mother, were present to pay their tribute to the late actress.