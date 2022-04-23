TV actor Karan Thakur recalls his childhood while shooting in Delhi

Mumbai, April 23 Actor Karan Thakur, who was last seen in the TV show 'Bepanah Pyaarr' recalls his childhood memories of Delhi. The actor is currently based in Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

He is currently in the Capital and shooting for his upcoming projects.

He says: "I'm here in Noida for shoots of my upcoming projects.I personally believe that Noida is not an unexplored place for shooting for films and webseries. In fact many films like 'Atrangi Re', 'Article 15', 'Muqqabaaz' have been shot here."

Karan recalls his childhood memories and continues: "I was raised in Delhi and got my education from this city so I have lots of close friends and extended family here, I will surely meet them once I get some break from shoot schedule. Delhi and NCR has many things to offer you especially the scrumptious food. I'm a big foodie so I'm more in love with the capital."

The actor remembers his days from school and college where he used to hang out with his friends at various places in Delhi.

"Connaught Place was our most preferred place as it served most of the good food, good shopping and peace of Mind with various places like Bangla Sahab Gurudwara, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church and many temples around. I feel back in those days outing was never for social media posts and stories, rather it was just pure, fun and enjoyment with your loved ones. I sometimes feel bad about teenagers these days who are always busy in posting stories and pictures over social media instead of truly enjoying the moment."

