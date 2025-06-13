Twenty One Pilots announces 'The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025', check full schedule here
Washington DC [US], June 13 : The musical duo Twenty One Pilots announced their North American tour titled 'The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025'. The tour will begin on September 18 and wil conclude on October 25 in Los Angeles, California.
Taking to their Instagram handle, the musician duo announced their tour dates by sharing a video of their performances from earlier tours. While sharing the news, Twenty One Pilots wrote, "We are getting back on the road for one more trip around North America."
As per the schedule released by the duo on Instagram, the 'Twenty One Pilots' will start their tour on September 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will conclude on October 25 in Los Angeles, California.
Take a look at the complete schedule here:
September
Sep 18 (Thu) - Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium
Sep 20 (Sat) - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sep 23 (Tue) - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
Sep 24 (Wed) - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sep 27 (Sat) - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sep 28 (Sun) - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep 30 (Tue) - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
October
Oct 01 (Wed) - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Oct 04 (Sat) - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Oct 05 (Sun) - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Oct 07 (Tue) - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Oct 08 (Wed) - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Oct 10 (Fri) - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct 11 (Sat) - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 14 (Tue) - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheatre
Oct 15 (Wed) - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct 17 (Fri) - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
Oct 19 (Sun) - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Oct 20 (Mon) - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct 23 (Thu) - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 25 (Sat) - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Along with this, Twenty One Pilots also released their first song from their upcoming album 'Breach'. The song is titled 'Contract'. The track is so far the only taster of their upcoming record, Breach, which is scheduled for release in September, as per Billboard.
Twenty One Pilots was first formed in 2009 and released a pair of independent records before 2013's Vessel, which served as their major label debut and commercial breakthrough, ultimately peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard.
The group received its first No. 1 with 2015's Blurryface, and its following records all reached the top three. The band won their first Grammy Award in 2017 for their song 'Stressed Out'
The band is composed of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.
