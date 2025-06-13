Twenty One Pilots announces 'The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025', check full schedule here

Washington DC [US], June 13 : The musical duo Twenty One Pilots announced their North American tour titled 'The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025'. The tour will begin on September 18 and wil conclude on October 25 in Los Angeles, California.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the musician duo announced their tour dates by sharing a video of their performances from earlier tours. While sharing the news, Twenty One Pilots wrote, "We are getting back on the road for one more trip around North America."

As per the schedule released by the duo on Instagram, the 'Twenty One Pilots' will start their tour on September 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will conclude on October 25 in Los Angeles, California.

Take a look at the complete schedule here:

September

Sep 18 (Thu) - Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium

Sep 20 (Sat) - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep 23 (Tue) - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

Sep 24 (Wed) - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep 27 (Sat) - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sep 28 (Sun) - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 30 (Tue) - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

October

Oct 01 (Wed) - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Oct 04 (Sat) - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Oct 05 (Sun) - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Oct 07 (Tue) - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Oct 08 (Wed) - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 10 (Fri) - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct 11 (Sat) - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 14 (Tue) - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheatre

Oct 15 (Wed) - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 17 (Fri) - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

Oct 19 (Sun) - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct 20 (Mon) - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct 23 (Thu) - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 25 (Sat) - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Along with this, Twenty One Pilots also released their first song from their upcoming album 'Breach'. The song is titled 'Contract'. The track is so far the only taster of their upcoming record, Breach, which is scheduled for release in September, as per Billboard.

Twenty One Pilots was first formed in 2009 and released a pair of independent records before 2013's Vessel, which served as their major label debut and commercial breakthrough, ultimately peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard.

The group received its first No. 1 with 2015's Blurryface, and its following records all reached the top three. The band won their first Grammy Award in 2017 for their song 'Stressed Out'

The band is composed of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

