Twinning and winning, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's fashion game on fire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Will you be considered a power couple if your fashion game doesn't create a stir on social media? Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shib Dandekar unleashed their stunning fashion avatars at a recent event. The couple got felicitated for their sartorial choices too!

Taking to Instagram, Farhan and Shib shared some stylish photographs from a special shoot. Both of them twinned in black. Shib wore a velvet halter neck cut-out top and matched it with black tights. She added the glamour quotient with an oversized black blazer. She kept her hair tied in a messy man-bun. Farhan looked dashing in a black kurta and pyjama. Farhan also wore a black blazer over his kurta.

Shib wrote in the caption, "MOST STYLISH COUPLE... This is an honour for two people that barely leave the house or get out of their pj's @faroutakhtar"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shib Akhtar (@shibakhtar)

Shib's sister Anusha Dandekar, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri reacted to the post and gave a shout-out to them.

Farhan Akhtar captioned the pictures, "Stylin' it up with @shibakhtar... #blackisbeautiful"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar sent love to the post. Shib wrote on Farhan's pictures, "Twinning!"

Farhan and Shib, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhab. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor