Ujjain: RajKummar offers prayers at Mahakal Temple with wife before 'Stree 2' shooting

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 : Actor RajKummar Rao, who is gearing up for his upcoming horror comedy sequel 'Stree 2', on Thursday visited Mahakal Temple in Ujjain with his wife and actor Patralekhaa to seek blessings.

RajKummar and Patralekhaa offered prayers to Baba Mahakal and performed an Aarti inside the sanctum sanctorum.

After offering prayers, Rajkummar told media that, "For a long time, I wanted to come here to do the darshan of Mahakal. It was very fortunate that today I got the opportunity and it was by the grace of Mahakal that I had a good darshan. It was a very good experience. Now there will be regular visits to the court of Baba Mahakal."

Talking about his film 'Stree 2', the actor said, "Right now, we are shooting for Stree 2. For that, we have come to Indore to shoot the film. We have planned that, we will start shooting only after having darshan of Baba."

He was also presented with Baba Mahakal's photo and Prasad.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars RajKummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

It is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel. The 'Stree 2' cast recently met for the script reading sessions.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film 'Bhediya' which was released in November last year. The makers of 'Bhediya' also announced the sequel of the film.

Meanwhile, RajKummar will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor and in Srikant Bholla's biopic 'SRI' opposite Alaya F.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor