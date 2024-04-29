"Unbelievable papa": Hrithik in awe of his dad Rakesh Roshan's inspiring workout session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who never misses chance to inspire everyone with his fitness regime, left his son and actor Hrithik Roshan amazed with his recent hardcore workout video.

Hrithik re-posted the video of his dad on his Instagram stories today and wrote, "Matlab ke kaise! How? Unbelievable papa!!"

A few hours back, Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram and dropped a video of himself from his gym session.

The video featured him doing bench presses, pushups, leg exercises and weight lifting in the presence of his fitness coach.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I wasn't posting, but I never missed a workout. My dedication stayed strong."

As soon as he shared the video, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Ho Sir ji!!"

Suniel Shetty commented, "Siiiiiiiiiir."

One of the users wrote, "Wow Sir this is truly inspiring."

Rakesh has acted in films like 'Khubsoorat' (1980) with Rekha and 'Kaamchor' (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with 'Khudgarz' (1987). He went to direct movies such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997. He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr are teaming up for the upcoming flick 'War 2'.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film.

'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

