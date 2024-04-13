Uorfi Javed turns heads in 100 kg gown, travels by tempo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : Social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, has once again captivated the spotlight, this time with a fashion statement that defies convention.

Renowned for her unique fashion sense and bold style statements, Uorfi stunned onlookers as she stepped out onto the streets of Mumbai adorned in a 100 kg royal-blue coloured gown, a spectacle that left jaws dropping and cameras flashing.

Uorfi was seen gracefully emerging from a tempo, her voluminous gown billowing around her like a cascade of silk and satin. Accompanied by her team, she navigated the bustling streets with poise, all while commanding attention and admiration from passersby.

Speaking about the creation, Uorfi revealed that it took a team of 10-11 individuals and several months of meticulous craftsmanship to bring her vision to life.

"Koi red carpet bulata nahi, toh maine khud bana liya," she quipped in the video, showcasing her trademark wit and audacity.

With her upcoming show titled 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar,' slated to stream on Prime Video, she continues to carve her path in the entertainment industry.

Directed by Sandeep Kukreja, the show promises an intimate glimpse into Uorfi's life, brimming with drama, humour, and unfiltered authenticity.

Uorfi is also set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2,' a highly anticipated directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The movie explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor