Urfi Javed comes out in support of Sheezan Mohammed Khan in Tunisha Sharma death case

Urfi Javed has come forward to show her support for actor Sheezan Khan, who is accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The Instagram sensation has also asked girls to not give up on their lives and dreams for anyone.

She further requested young girls to not give up on their lives for anyone and said, "Girls no one I REPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero."Extending her support to both families, she concluded and wrote, "Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more." While Tunisha passed away on December 24, her family filed an FIR against her rumoured boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan. They accused the actor of provoking the young star to commit suicide.