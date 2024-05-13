Urfi Javed Goes Bald! Influencer Stuns Fans with New Look (See Pic)

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has stunned fan with her new look. Influencer who is known for her wired fashion sense has now come up with news look. This time Urfi went bald.

Urfi's recent photo got a lot of attention online. Some people were amazed, while others weren't sure if she really shaved her head or if it was just a filter. Comments ranged from shock to speculation about whether it was real or not. Even Tanuj Virwani from Splitsvilla 15 was surprised and asked if she actually did it.

On the professional side, Urfi has been in several TV shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay." But she gained more fame after being on Bigg Boss OTT and making her Bollywood debut in "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2." Right now, she's on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 and has announced a new show called "Follow Kar Lo Yaar" on Amazon Prime Video, which will be about her life and directed by Sandeep Kukreja. We're still waiting to hear when it'll be released.a