'Uri' actress Riva Arora crosses 10 mn Insta followers; mom gifts Audi Q3

Mumbai, March 20 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actress Riva Arora has all the reasons to celebrate, as she got a luxurious black Audi car worth over Rs 44 lakh from her mom Nisha Arora after she reached the 10 million follower-mark on Instagram.

Riva posted a video in which she looks stunning in a red dress, posing with her brand new car along with her family members while her mother is busy performing puja.

She captioned the video: "New baby in the house."

The actress also shared a photo of her Audi Q3 decorated with flowers, holding a golden balloon displaying '10M'.

