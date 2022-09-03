Urmila's 'Rangeela Re' inspired Ankita Lokhande to become an actress

Mumbai, Sep 3 Ankita Lokhande calls herself a huge fan of Urmila Matondkar's song 'Rangeela Re' from the 1995 film 'Rangeela' and shared that it was this track which inspired her to become an actress.

She says: "I remember when I was in 3rd standard, I wrote in my diary that I want to become an actress and my mother read it. Since then, my mother has become a constant support system for me. In fact, I danced a lot to Urmila Ji's song 'Rangeela Re'."

During the dance reality show while referring to the Bollywood actress and judge Urmila, she shares that she is the inspiration behind her acting career.

"Just because of that particular song I dreamed of becoming an actress. I must say, it was her song that became a lucky charm for me because it helped me to win multiple dance competitions in my childhood. I would love to add that I have the best parents in my life as they are the biggest support for me," added Ankita.

'DID Super Moms'Aairs on Zee TV.

