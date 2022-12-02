Urvashi Rautela distances herself from Rishabh Pant says was not aware he’s also known as RP

Urvashi Rautela has been under the storm for the past several months after her link up rumours with Rishabh Pant surfaced online. Now in her latest interview with HT the actress issued a detail clarification on her relationship status. Urvashi told Hindustan Times, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP." She added that she had no idea that people would misinterpret things like that. She further said that people just assume and write stuffs about it. She wondered how come people believe in anything that goes online.

Looking back at the incident and on being mocked for no fault of hers, Rautela retorts, “We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot. I do understand that they play for the country, and are loved and respected largely, but actors as well have done so much. They’ve also represented the country. I myself have done that so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons.”Rautela also talks about the clip that showed people shouting her and Pant’s name, and how it made her extremely uncomfortable. Calling it “worrisome”, she elaborates, “Anybody who’s representing the country needs to be respected. People can’t treat them like a commodity. They can’t behave like gali-mohalle ke log. That’s what I call invading privacy and I don’t appreciate this.” When asked why she chose to stay mum for so long and never come out in open to address the entire controversy Rautela told the news portal that she is a very reserved person and doesn’t care much about what people say about her.