Urvashi Upadhyay: Being a Gujarati, I want to do 'Dhollywood' projects

Mumbai, April 13 Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is seen playing the role of Sudha in the TV show 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', is keen on acting in Gujarati film industry.

She says: "Gujarati filmmakers and television producers are currently working on many good projects that are entertaining. From comedy to thriller, Dhollywood industry and its directors have done exceptionally well in contributing some of the masterpieces to Indian cinema.

Being a Gujarati, I always want to work for the language. And I personally feel my performance in my own language will be amazing."

Urvashi, who also stars in the role of Rupa in the show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein', enjoys her association with the Gujarati culture.

She adds: "I'm born in Gujarat, in Hadala Bhal and later was brought up in Surat. So, I'm very much connected to the region. I enjoy my association with Gujarati culture even here in Mumbai, be it by following the tradition, Garba, Dandiya or my love for the famous food like Thepla, Khandvi and Fafda-Jalebi. Even on my Hindi shows, most of the time I played Gujarat women. But now I'm keen for the opportunities from Gujarati showbiz."

Urvashi is also known for featuring in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Hamari Devrani', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor