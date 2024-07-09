Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Dies of Massive Cardiac Arrest In Kolkata

Legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said. Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added. Jani, the second husband of Usha, was associated with the tea plantation sector.

They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early '70s.Besides Usha, he was survived by a son and a daughter. The last rites will be held on Tuesday. Usha Uthup is one of the most talented yesteryear singers who gave numerous hit and peppy tracks to the Indian music industry. Not just in Hindi, but she has also sung songs in various languages. She started her journey in singing when he was just 9 years old. Some of Usha's iconic tracks are Shaan Se, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, One Two Cha Cha, Hari Om Hari, Doston Se Pyar Kiya, Ramba, Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache and Naaka Bandi.

