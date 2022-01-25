Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan, Ayaan's rendition of 'Vaishnav Jana To' is divine

Mumbai, Jan 25 The sarod rendition of the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jana To' performed by the bigwigs of Indian classical music Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash was released on Tuesday.

The meditative piece of music has been filmed in a minimalistic yet rich style in monochrome, keeping the divine essence of the hymn intact.

Talking about the rendition, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said: "Music unites everyone. Like fragrance, water, fire, colours, air, it belongs to everyone. 'Vaishnava Jana To' becomes even more symbolic today when peace across the world is being seen as the elixir for the sustenance of global harmony and brotherhood."

Speaking about the collaboration, Rajesh Menon, CEO, Panorama Music, said: "This is a really special year for all Ind and to commemorate it and make it memorable for successive generations, we have come up with this unique rendition which will undoubtedly tug at our collective heartstrings."

"Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is one of 20th century's greatest masters of the sarod and together with his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, are a part of our national cultural heritage," he added.

'Vaishnava Jana To' was Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan and was sung religiously at the Sabarmati Ashram when Mahatma Gandhi lived there and is still a must.

The three-minute rendition, which celebrates the 75th year of India's Independence, is available to stream on Panorama Music's YouTube Channel and other audio streaming platforms.

