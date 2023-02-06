Valentine's Day: Bollywood's popular couple - Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza have been married for a decade and are parents to two young boys.The ‘Tere Naal Love ho Gaya’ couple, one of the most adored in Bollywood industry have been married for over two decades and the pair never miss a chance to shower love on each other. Both Genelia and Riteish are quite active Instagram user and frequently share their adorable moments on their respective social media handles.Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh were last seen together in ‘Ved’, a Marathi movie which also marks Genelia’s Marathi film industry debut and also in ‘Mister Mummy’, a comedy directed by ‘Bunty aur Babli’ maker Shaad Ali scheduled for release later this year.

After dating for 9 long years, the much-in-love couple had decided to tie the knot. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s marriage date was fixed and on February 3, 2012, this lovely couple had begun their forever journey. Genelia was not just at the peak of her career when she got married to Riteish, but was quite young as well. Genelia’s age at the time of her marriage was 25, whereas Riteish’s age was 34.Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza first got married according to Hindu Tradition, following all the Marathi rituals, which was followed by a Christian wedding in the church on the next day. From actors to politicians, the who’s who of the glamour, business and political world were present at the wedding.Due to work commitments, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza couldn’t go for their honeymoon. Shortly after their wedding, they had made their first public appearance for the Celebrity Cricket League. The duo was also busy promoting their film, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

