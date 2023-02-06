Valentine's Day: Bollywood's popular couple - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Bollywood heartthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are loved by everyone. Alia Bhatt never shied away from accepting that she has always been in love with Ranbir. However, not many know that Alia had a crush on Ranbir ever since she was nine years old. It had all started when she had auditioned for the 2005 film, Black, and Ranbir was working as an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt had first met Ranbir Kapoor officially during the prep of a film, which never got made. Alia was shooting for the film, Balika Vadhu, when she had met Ranbir. It was in 2017 when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had started the shooting for the film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is said that the Cupid had struck the duo in Bulgaria in the midst of snow-capped mountains. Alia and Ranbir had found comfort in each other and they had built a life-long connection. This was the time when the news of the duo's proximity was rife in the media.

Ranbir and Alia had made their first public appearance in May 2018 at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The duo had cutely entered as a couple and had posed for the paparazzi. Alia was looking gorgeous in a green-hued Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga. On the other hand, Ranbir had looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year in one of the most anticipated weddings in Bollywood. They tried to keep the details of the wedding under wraps up until the last day. Neetu Kapoor, the mother of the groom, had finally confirmed on the night before the wedding that it was due for tomorrow. Almost a month after the ceremony, Neetu discussed the wedding in detail and explained the secrecy around it. It was previously revealed that Ranbir and Alia were planning to tie the knot in 2020. said that they wanted to have a destination wedding in South Africa, but eventually ended up having a ceremony at their own terrace. She told Film Companion, "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived.