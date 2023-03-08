Varun and Anushka starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga’ to release in China

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, a 2018 film starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, is now set to be released in China. According to the official announcement, the film will be released in Chinese theatres on March 31, 2023. The plot revolves around a middle-class couple who start a handloom business to promote the localization of businesses and artisans.

In the official announcement by Yash Raj Films, Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, of International Distribution said in a statement, "The film touched the hearts of people when it released in India and given its universal theme of how every human being should be self-reliant to fulfil their dreams, it should resonate in China too!”

The producer Maneesh Sharma said, "As a filmmaker, I have always believed that some stories are universal in their appeal and can transcend language and geographies. For me, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India is one such. While it is a love story steeped in Indian roots and values, it is pure heartwarming cinema that got so much love when it was released in India and I’m hopeful it will melt the hearts of audiences in China too."

"Indian youth are dream-chasers and if we look at China, they are also the same. So, I feel our simple, feel-good love story of two aspiring entrepreneurs will connect with people in that country. I’m eager to see the reaction in China. Historically, they have loved uplifting stories about human emotions and rooted for underdogs to win the day. I’m hopeful they will love the theme of how self-reliance can aid people to achieve their goals," he added.

Varun Dhawan plays a tailor in Sui Dhaaga, while Anushka Sharma plays Varun's wife, who is an embroiderer. The husband and wife team up to fulfil their dream to become entrepreneurs and to support local artisans. Sharat Kataria directed the film, which was produced by Maneesh Sharma.