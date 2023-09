Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release digitally in July

Mumbai, June 19 Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Bawaal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari will release digitally in July.

Director Nitesh Tiwari said that the film's digital release will help in taking 'Bawaal' to audiences in India and across borders.

Tiwari said: "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, 'Bawaal' has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi.

"I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that 'Bawaal', which will release on Prime Videos, is a very special film for him, and one of his most ambitious projects.

He added: "It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of 'Bawaal', and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July."

