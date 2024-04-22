Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Intimate Baby Shower Photos Goes Viral on Social Media (See Pics)

Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who are soon to embrace parenthood hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by their friends and family. Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower are going viral on social media. Mira Rajput also gave sneak peak of the cake.

Natasha was seen wearing white off shoulder one-piece, On X Natasha Dala is trending... (See Pics).

On work front, Varun is currently preparing for a Indian Adaption of citadel with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."