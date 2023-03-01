Varun Dhawan relishes food cooked by his "wifey" Natasha

It feels special when someone cooks for you with all their love. Actor Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal turned chef on Tuesday night and treated the 'Badlapur' star to delicious chicken.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Varun flaunted the food that Natasha especially cooked for him.

He dropped a close-up picture of the meal. The image shows grilled chicken and veggies placed on a white plate.

"Made by wifey," Varun simply captioned the post.

Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021 after dating for several years. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance

Varun and Natasha, a fashion designer, have known each other since sixth grade. However, the duo fell head-over-heels in love with each other after a couple of years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen headlining the Indian version of Citadel, which is being created by Raj and DK. He will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor