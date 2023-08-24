Varun Mitra shares intriguing details about his preparation for Rakshak: India’s Braves

Amazon miniTV - Amazon free video streaming service recently announced its first patriotic film- Rakshak: India’s Braves: Chapter 1, which is the first of a three-part film series. Ever since its release the film has been gathering a lot of praise and appreciation from viewers. Rakshak: India’s Braves takes us through the terror attacks that happened at Jammu Tawi railway station. Varun Mitra, who portrayed the courageous Lt. Triveni Singh, a young soldier who sacrificed his life to save the lives of more than 300 civilians, shared a few thoughts about how he prepared for the role.

Elaborating on his experience he said, “Luckily, I did not have to go through any major physical transformation because Triveni Sir was also quite lean which kind of saved some time. But I believe that the psychological and emotional state of mind of an army member who is entering a war zone, who is in a situation where there is gunfire and bombs are exploding, was a more crucial aspect in addition to the technical stuff like the uniform and the weapon training .So, to understand, if you go through fear at that moment? Do you think about your family, do you think about your country, do you think about being patriotic or brave. It was basically just to understand that when I am on set, I am not thinking about what I have to do, and I am just sort of there in the moment.”Rakshak: India’s Braves talks about passion, heroism, and ultimate sacrifice. Directed by Akshay Chaubey and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the film features Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles.

