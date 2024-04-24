Varun Sharma extends birthday wishes to Varun Dhawan with hilarious video post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Varun Sharma brought laughter to social media with a hilarious video shared to celebrate the birthday of his fellow actor, Varun Dhawan.

The duo, who shared the screen in the 2015 film 'Dilwale', have maintained a bond beyond the sets, as evident from Sharma's recent Instagram post.

In the video, taken during the shooting of 'Dilwale', Varun Dhawan is seen playfully jumping onto Varun Sharma, who was caught off guard while resting on a bed. The unexpected leap resulted in uproarious reactions, with Sharma's exaggerated expressions leaving fans in splits.

Sharma wrote alongside the post, "Happpppyyyy B'dayyyyy bhaiiii, @varundvn ishq haii to bhaii. Keep shining loveee you," displaying the camaraderie between the two actors.

The heartfelt wishes poured in as fans flooded the comments section with laughter and ROFL emoticons, reflecting the joy the duo brings even off-screen.

Both actors shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dilwale', creating memorable moments cherished by fans.

Switching gears to personal news, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their impending parenthood with a cozy baby shower attended by close friends and family. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in February with an endearing Instagram post, have been inundated with love and blessings from fans ever since.

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version.

The release date of the Indian version of 'Citadel' is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

