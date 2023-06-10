Varun Tej Konidela says 'found my Lav' as he gets engaged to Lavanya Tripathi
By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 11:39 AM 2023-06-10T11:39:05+5:30 2023-06-10T11:55:18+5:30
Mumbai, June 10 Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have confirmed their engagement with love-filled pictures on social media.
Varun and Lavanya had kept their relationship under wraps until the rings were exchanged.
What started as an on-screen chemistry on the sets of 'Mister,' their first film together, soon turned into the duo becoming a real life couple.
The couple has confirmed their engagement in a small intimate ceremony with their family and close friends held earlier on Saturday.
Varun Tej chose a Tarun Tahiliani suit and Lavanya looked like a doll in an Anita Dongre outfit.
Varun and Lavanya shared a sweet message on their social media platforms saying "Found my Lav!"
