Varun Tej Konidela says 'found my Lav' as he gets engaged to Lavanya Tripathi

Mumbai, June 10 Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have confirmed their engagement with love-filled pictures on social media.

Varun and Lavanya had kept their relationship under wraps until the rings were exchanged.

What started as an on-screen chemistry on the sets of 'Mister,' their first film together, soon turned into the duo becoming a real life couple.

The couple has confirmed their engagement in a small intimate ceremony with their family and close friends held earlier on Saturday.

Varun Tej chose a Tarun Tahiliani suit and Lavanya looked like a doll in an Anita Dongre outfit.

Varun and Lavanya shared a sweet message on their social media platforms saying "Found my Lav!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor