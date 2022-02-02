Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away after prolonged illness

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 96. He has worked in more than 285 Hindi films, 190 Marathi films and 30 Marathi dramas with over 200 showings in his long career. He has also produced feature films, television serials and over 250 ad films. He has also directed a number of films, documentaries and television serials. He has received many state and national awards for his work.

His debut came in the form of a cameo in the 1951 Marathi film Paatlaachi Por.[3] Ramesh Deo started his film career in the Marathi movie Andhala Magto Ek Dola (1956), directed by Raja Paranjape. He started off as a villain. His first Hindi film was Rajshree Production's Aarti (1962). In his long career, he has provided able support to stars like Amitabh Bachchan (Anand), Rajesh Khanna (Aap Ki Kasam), Shatrughan Sinha (Mere Apne) and many more.In January 2013, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).[4] he worked in Nivdung, a Marathi serial in the year 2006. He is married to noted actor Seema Deo (formerly known as Nalini Saraf).His sons are Ajinkya Deo - noted Marathi actor & Abhinay Deo - noted Indian film director of Delhi Belly fame.