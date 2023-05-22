Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away, celebs mourn his demise

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Veteran actor Sarath Babu, known for his roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

The veteran actor was 71. He was admitted to AIG Hospital, Hyderabad due to some health issues.

Sarath Babu made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Rama Rajyam' in 1973. Four years later, he got a break in Tamil cinema with K Balachander's directorial 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu', which also starred Kamal Haasan and Sumithra.

He rose to fame with roles in films such as 'Mullum Malarum', 'Thisai Maariya Paravaigal', and 'Nenjathai Killathe'. In Tamil, he was recently seen in the film 'Nenjathai Killadhe', in which he co-starred with Bobby Simha. He also had a short role in Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'.

He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. The veteran actor was honoured with Nandi Awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

After learning about the unfortunate event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the untimely death of Sarath Babu and extended condolences to the late actor's family.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1660642540939366400?

Not only PM Modi but several celebs took to their social media handles and mourned the demise of the late actor.

Superstar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Silver screen 'Zamindar', popular actor The news of Sarath Babu's death was shocking. He has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with his performance that exudes beauty and sophistication I have a lot of connection with Shri Sarath Babu. He has been my co-star in many films. To his family members, My deepest condolences to all the fans. Oh peace! #RestInPeace #ActorSarathBabu."

https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets/status/1660646079166128137?

Rajinikanth mourned the demise of his close friend and wrote, "Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. #SarathBabu."

Sarath Babu and Rajinikanth have appeared together in a number of films, including 'Annamalai', 'Muthu', 'Mullum Malarum', 'Veliakkaran', and 'Netrikkan'. 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu's collaborations are still regarded as the best flicks that showcased their camaraderie on screen.

'RRR' star Jr NTR took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1660638791475015681

Saddened by the demise of Sarath Babu, Ravi Teja extended his condolence, "gentle heart, smiling soul & a great human being you will be missed & remembered forever #sarathbabu garu my deepest condolences to his family! om shanti!"

https://twitter.com/RaviTeja_offl/status/1660626169442734080?

Actor-politician Prakash Raj paid tribute to the late actor and penned a note on his Twitter handle.

The note read, "Wonderful to have met this ever-smiling soul.. will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything. RIP."

Other South actors including Kamal Haasan wrote, "A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him,"

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1660604918124937217?

Telugu producer and director MS Raju "Heartbroken after learning about the untimely demise of #SarathBabu garu! I never thought our #MalliPelli be the last this legend gets witnessed on Big Screen! May his soul Rest In Peace."

He also shared a picture and poster with a message on it.

https://twitter.com/MSRajuOfficial/status/1660614044846542848?

Over his five-decade career, Sarath Babu acted in more than 200 films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. He is well-known for his collaborations with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on numerous productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor