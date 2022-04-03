Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh records new song after a long break

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, son of iconic singer Mukesh, has kicked off Navratri celebrations by returning to the recording studio after a long time.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the My 'Name Is Lakhan' singer shared the happy news with his fans.

Posting pictures from the recording studio, he wrote, "Well wishing friends say "Nitin, may you sing forever" .... And I turn their blessings into a prayer ... I tell god "dear god, let me live only as long as I can sing" on this auspicious day of Gudi padve, the first day of chatri Navratri, matarani blessed me to return to the studios."

"The microphone... The earphones ... after what seemed like ages and ages ...today I recorded something verrry dear to my heart ..., will soon share with allll you loved ones ...wish me well my dears, so dear god listens to my prayers," he continued.

Remembering his legendary late father, he added, "One thing is for sure ... if I was ever to be reborn, it would have to be as a singer ... that too only as my beloved papa's son ... my beloved maa's son .... The humbled "Nitin Mukesh" ... no options there, I hope you are going to grant me that wish, my dear god."

He also shared a picture with the music director and music composer of his upcoming new song.

"Thank you dears *hitesh*, a very talented music director and @ akshay menon, the very talented music composer/programmer, at whose studio 88 we recorded ... both in the pics with me ... god bless them ...shubh Navratri to all you dears," he signed off.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Nitin Mukesh has voiced several bhajans and Bollywood songs including 'Chana Jor Garam', 'Zindagi Ki Na Toote' and 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

