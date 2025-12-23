Vetrimaaran spills the beans on how 'Sirai' director Suresh Rajakumari tactfully resolved a fight!

Chennai, Dec 23 Ace director Vetrimaaran has now disclosed that his assistant director Suresh Rajakumari, who is now turning director with the upcoming police drama 'Sirai', was a very just person who had exceptional people management abilities and narrated an incident to substantiate his claim.

Participating in the pre-release event of 'Sirai', featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and newcomer L K Akshay in the lead, director Vetrimaaran said, "Suresh is a very balanced person. You cannot find another balanced person like him. Be it any situation, he will very patiently and calmly handle it. More importantly, he will be just and ethical. He will stand by what is right. Even if I do something, he will not accept it because I am doing it. He has exceptional people management skills. The producer is presenting a car to Suresh and I think his people management skills and his ability to handle pressure are main reasons that enabled him to make this film well."

The director then went on to narrate an incident to explain the conflict resolution skills of director Suresh. "There was an incident in which one of my office boys was beaten by the four or five boys from the area because of some issue. When the issue was brought to Suresh's attention, he very patiently heard what the office boy had to say. Ideally, he would have had to bring it to my attention. But realising that doing so would only result in me either chiding our office boy which in turn would have made him feel let down or initiating police action against the local boys in turn which would have ruined the good relationship we have with our neighbours, he handled it tactfully. He took our office boy to the guys who had attacked him and reasoned out the issue, thereby ironing out the problem. I did not get to know about this from him but from others."

Stating that he was very happy that the film has had such a huge postive impact on everybody who had watched it, Vetrimaaran said he liked the pacing of the film, which he said was difficult to achieve in procedural films.

The film has been produced by well known producer S S Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios.

The story of the film, inspired by real life incidents, is by director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Taanakaran'. Tamizh is believed to have come up with this story based on a personal experience.

Vikram Prabhu plays the lead in this film and actress Anantha plays his pair in the film, which will also mark the debut of producer SS Lalit Kumar's son, L K Akshay Kumar, as an actor. Actress Anishma plays Akshay Kumar's pair in the film.

The film has music by well known music director Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film is by Madesh Manickam. Editing for the film is by one of the best in the business, Philomin Raj. Stunts have been choreographed by Prabhu. The film has Arun K and Manikandan as its two executive producers.

Shooting for the film took place at various places including Chennai, Sivagangai and Vellore. The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year.

