Vijay Varma Gets Heartfelt Words From Gulzar Saab, Calls It “Surreal” in New Post

Vijay Varma is clearly living one of the most meaningful phases of his career, and his latest post proves it yet again. After charming fans with his lover-boy turn in Gustaakh Ishq and sharing heartfelt anecdotes from his time with Naseeruddin Shah, the actor has now revealed a deeply personal milestone, receiving autographs and words of encouragement from the legendary Gulzar Saab.

In an emotional note, Vijay wrote in his Instagram post, “I received these beautiful autographs and words of encouragement from Gulzar Saab and I don't know how to accept it. It's surreal.. took me days to even share it with anyone let alone on social media. Life feels good.. Zindagi Gulzar hai. Gustaakh Ishq dekhiye nazdiki cinema ghar mein❤️” The honesty in his words reflects the weight of the moment. This wasn’t just a compliment, but a blessing from one of Indian cinema’s most revered literary voices. For an actor who has spoken often about the artists who shaped his sensibilities, receiving such affection from Gulzar Saab is nothing short of a career-defining memory.

This comes at a time when Vijay is experiencing a remarkable shift, stepping into a softer, more romantic screen persona with Gustaakh Ishq. Fans have been eagerly celebrating his lover-boy turn, praising the freshness he brings to the genre, and now Gulzar Saab acknowledging his craft further highlight the artistic journey he’s stepping into.

Vijay leaves no doubt about how special this chapter is. And with Gustaakh Ishq now playing in theatres, the excitement around watching him embrace this romantic, heartfelt side on screen has only grown stronger.

