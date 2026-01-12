Vijay Varma on ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Premiere in Goa: “It Truly Feels Like a Full Circle Moment”

Vijay Varma’s journey from watching four films a day in ₹50-a-night rooms to headlining his own film in IFFI Goa is the kind of full-circle moment that dreams are made of. Reflecting on his roots, he recently shared how those early days shaped his love for cinema - “We used to stay in rooms that cost ₹50 per night and watch around four films a day. This is where I learnt about cinema. Coming back to Goa for the premiere of my own film, Gustaakh Ishq, where I play the lead, truly feels like a full circle.”

Known for his intense, layered performances in projects like Darlings, Dahaad, and Kaalkoot, Vijay has now stepped into his “loved boy” era with Gustaakh Ishq. Playing Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rehman, he embraces romance and vulnerability in a way that feels fresh and personal, showing yet another side of his massive range. For fans who’ve seen him as a chilling villain or a conflicted cop, this shift is a reminder that he’s not just a character actor, he’s a leading man with the power to carry a film on his shoulders.

Vijay also spoke about the growing impact of OTT, calling it a “win-win situation for both viewers and makers. When a new avenue opens up, it creates more opportunities, especially with streaming, which offers the freedom to tell stories that may not traditionally make it to the screen due to budget, subject and star power. It has created a strong fandom and opened doors for actors, writers, directors and technicians alike, It's truly beneficial for everyone involved.” Looking ahead, Vijay Varma has two exciting projects in the pipeline that are already generating a lot of buzz: Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule and an untitled Hansal Mehta Project.