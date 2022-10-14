Vikas Khanna's 'Barefoot Empress' showcases grit of a 96-yr-old woman in pursuit of education

Mumbai, Oct 14 Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, is set to present his second directorial titled 'Barefoot Empress', the poster of which was unveiled by Khanna during an event in Mumbai on Friday.

The documentary narrates the inspirational story of Kerala's legendary Karthyayani Amma. It captures her undying spirit and rock-hard determination as she sets her feet firmly on a path to pursue higher education and clears her 4th grade exams at the age of 96. Amma dreams of studying up to grade 10.

Shedding light on the story, Vikas said in a statement: "'Barefoot Empress' is a story that will inspire viewers. It will make them believe in themselves and motivate them to work hard so that they achieve anything that they wish for. This is a story of courage and perseverance, it shows how age is just a number, and one who is determined to achieve his/her dream will do it regardless of the barriers."

Earlier, Vikas directed 'The Last Color', which was released in 2019. With 'Barefoot Empress', Vikas aims to drive the conversation for girl child's education and bring grassroots-level changes in the ecosystem.

The film is a love letter to everyone to never give up on their dreams, as Vikas further mentioned: "Karthyayani Amma is an inspiration not only to girls but also to anyone and everyone who dreams and wants to fulfill their dreams. Barefoot Empress has reached many film festivals in the past, but it is time that it reaches every nook and corner of our society. We hope that her story, struggle, and journey encourage people to take a step towards their goals, because it is never too late."

