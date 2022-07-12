Vikram attends Cobra audio launch after health scare

Chiyaan Vikram attended the audio launch of Cobra on July 11 and thanked his audience for their love and support. He also addressed rumours about him having a heart attack and how many channels went overboard. Vikram also revealed that his face was morphed over a sick person's body and was used as thumbnails. Vikram, however, took it sportively and said that he was overwhelmed by the love of his fans.

For the uninitiated, Chiyaan Vikram was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he experienced chest pain. He was then discharged on July 10. Vikram's hospital news went viral within no time. Rumours were rife that Vikram suffered a heart attack. The actor's manager later cleared the air about the rumours and revealed that Vikram did not suffer a heart attack.Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and the movie will release in theatres on August 11. The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan in lead roles. Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Padmapriya, Kaniha, KS Ravikumar and Mirnalini Ravi in supporting roles.

