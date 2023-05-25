Vikram Bhatt files criminal complaint against partners for cheating, forgery, and defamation

Ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has filed a lawsuit against K Sera Sera Production Chairman Satish Panchariya and former employee Amar Thakkar for alleged defrauding, forgery, and slander. The complaint emphasises the "serious nature" of the accused's offense.As per ANI, Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who filed the complaint on behalf of the director, threw some light on the matter and stated, "It is absolutely true that my client has filed a criminal complaint before the Amboli Police station against (1) Mr. Satish Ramswroop Panchariya (2) Ms. Karishma Bhupendra Rattanshi (3) Mr. Vikrant Parvez Anand and (4) Mr. Amar Thakkar, for plotting and conspiring with each other and for committing serious cognizable and non-bailable offenses of cheating, criminal misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and defamation.”

He further elucidated, “The criminal complaint made before the Police by my client is serious because it also covers the part where the accused persons used a forged and fabricated document to mislead the Learned Magistrate at Andheri Court and obtain a favourable Order under Section 156(3) CrPC. "In the complaint, Bhatt accuses all of plotting and conspiring to commit various criminal acts, including cheating, criminal misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and defamation."Also, from the complaint, it appears that the accused persons had malafidely and mischievously concealed the fact from the Learned Magistrate that they had replaced the original untenable complaint dated 22.11.2022 with another new complaint dated 17.03.2023 after forging a document to strengthen their baseless complaint. The matter needs to be investigated in detail so that the truth can be brought out, advocate Rizwan added.Vikram Bhatt is popularly known for helming films like the Raaz film series, Ghulam (1999) starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji and more.



