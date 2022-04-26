'Vikram' NFTs to be launched on VistaVerse at Cannes

Chennai, April 26 Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of the much-awaited Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' are to be launched on VistaVerse on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement, Fantico, a Vistas Media capital company, said that it would launch its first metaverse experience in VistaVerse in partnership with Raj Kamal Films International's film 'Vikram'.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, features at least three powerhouses of talent Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan, and has triggered huge expectations.

Fantico said that VistaVerse, among other things, would offer 'Vikram' NFTs which will be a ticket to the experience and additionally offer many more utilities to buyers like access to unique artwork of characters, digital avatars, props, posters, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments and private screenings.

Commenting on the launch of Vistaverse, Vistas Media Capital Group CEO Abhayanand Singh said, "We are very excited to announce the launch of 'Vikram' NFTs in VistaVerse which is the first such utility based NFTs with multiple benefits to the owner."

Kamal Haasan, for his part, said, "It has been a pleasure to be apart of Fantico, and I look forward to Vistaverse which is uniquely placed to create a bridge between fans, fandom and talent in a language and platform that the youth today relates to. I am sure this will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by blockchain for their future endeavours."

