Vikrant Massey Starrer‘12th Fail’ Set to Stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on This Day

Blockbuster Hindi film "12th Fail," starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar must watch. The movie, based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 29th. Although it started slowly at the box office, positive reviews and word of mouth helped it earn a substantial 50 crores nett by the end of its theatrical run, running successfully for over 10 weeks—a significant achievement. Notabley this film has been sent for Oscar's 2023 and results are awaited.

While the availability of dubbed versions on the OTT platform remains undisclosed, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film's writer and director, enlisted the talents of Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna in prominent roles. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios, the movie provides those who missed its theatrical run with the opportunity to experience this inspirational tale on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 29, 2023.