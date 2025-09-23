Vikrant Massey Wins National Award For Best Actor For 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey has officially etched his name in the history of Indian cinema by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in 12th Fail. Known for his consistent craft and deeply authentic performances, Vikrant has firmly established himself as the best actor of this generation In 12th Fail, he portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extraordinary odds to become an IPS officer, delivering a performance that was both deeply empathetic and powerfully inspiring.

The win is being hailed as one of the most deserving recognitions of the year. His nuanced acting, rooted in sincerity and realism, elevated the film and cemented his status as one of the finest and best actors of this generation.

For Vikrant, the National Award is not just a personal achievement but also a tribute to the story he helped bring alive. 12th Fail was more than a film; it became a movement, resonating with countless students, dreamers, and ordinary people who saw themselves in Sharma’s relentless pursuit of success despite failure.

The event is organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category. The awards aim to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of Indian cinema without public bias, maintaining a formal presentation.