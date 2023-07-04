Vindu Dara Singh slams Adipurush makers for trying to distort his father’s legacy as Hanuman

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh lashed out at the makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's latest and controversial film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film has constantly been in news and the makers have been criticised for the 'cringeworthy' dialogues and poor VFX. Objections have also been raised on the portrayal of various characters in the film.

In one of his latest interviews with a news publication, Vindu expressed displeasure with the makers of Adipurush for treating the subject in a lousy way, and hampering the legacy created by the actors of iconic TV series, Ramayan. Reacting to Devdatta Nage's performance as Hanuman in Adipurush, Vindu said, "Hanuman was powerful and always smiling. The actor doing the role can’t even talk in proper Hindi. They have made him into something else with the dialogues given to him. They have failed terribly.

He further said that his father created history and nobody can’t hamper his legacy or come even close to what he did onscreen. Slamming the makers of Adipurush, Vindu said, "What they have done is shameful. They can’t touch my father’s legacy. I have failed to understand what they tried to do and achieve by making this. Because trust me they have not managed to achieve anything. They have just managed to destroy the movie and make a very lousy product. It’s very shameful to see what they have made. I don’t know if they were drugged out or what were they thinking? They had such a golden chance to make such a wonderful movie with such a huge budget, and they ruined it. They have just played with the story by doing funny things. It is disappointing," he added.

The controversies surrounding Adipurush don't seem to end anytime soon. Last month, the All India Cine Workers Association wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against the makers of the film.Besides that, The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of the film. The court asked "What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" The court also issued a notice to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.Adipurush was released across theatres globally on June 16.