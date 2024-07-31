Vineet Kumar Singh Akshay Oberoi Visit Mumbai Cyber Security Headquarters for Cyber Threat Awareness

The team of the upcoming film “Ghuspaithiya,” directed by Susi Ganeshan and starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela, and Akshay Oberoi, visited the Cyber Security Headquarters at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade. The visit included a meeting with Mr. Yashasvi Yadav IPS, IGP of the Maharashtra Cyber Department, focusing on raising awareness about cyber fraud in India and worldwide. During the visit, actors Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi, along with Director Susi Ganeshan, engaged in an insightful discussion with IGP Yashasvi Yadav about the prevalent issues of cybercrimes. “Cyber fraud is a growing menace, and it is crucial for the public to be aware of the threats they face online. We aim to use our platform to educate and protect,” said Vineet Kumar Singh.

Akshay Oberoi emphasized, “By understanding the tactics used by cybercriminals, we can better protect ourselves and our loved ones. This visit has been an eye-opener, and we are committed to spreading this awareness.” Director Susi Ganeshan shared, “Our film ‘Ghuspaithiya’ not only entertains but also serves a greater purpose of highlighting the dangers of cyber threats. This interaction with the Cyber Department strengthens our resolve to fight against these crimes.”

IGP Yashasvi Yadav expressed his support, stating, “Initiatives like these are vital in our fight against cybercrime. The film industry has a powerful voice, and I commend the team of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ for using their platform to create awareness and encourage victims to come forward.” The makers of “Ghuspaithiya” have also launched the #MyGhuspaithiyaStory movement, urging individuals who have faced cyber threats to share their experiences and win a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Esteemed members of the media will judge these stories, ensuring every voice is heard and respected. The team is committed to making society a safer place by providing a platform for survivors to speak out and educate others about the dangers of cyber threats.