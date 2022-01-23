Viola Davis mourns demise of Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr

Actor-producer Viola Davis is mourning the demise of her friend and fellow actor Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., who died by suicide.

Following the tragic news of Alexander Jr's passing, Davis offered her condolences with an emotional tribute shared on her Twitter handle.

The post featured a photo of King sitting with her late son and smiling for the camera at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The tweet read, "I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @ReginaKing and I am so sorry."

Apart from Davis, several other celebrities have extended their condolences to King and her family, including Cynthia Bailey, comedian Loni Love, and actors Josh Gad and Marlee Matlin.

King confirmed her son's death recently in a statement to People magazine, saying, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Following in his father's musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay. King previously told People magazine that he was "an amazing young man."

Despite her growing success as an actor and director, King said at the time that Ian was her biggest source of pride.

After separating from Ian's father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

( With inputs from ANI )

