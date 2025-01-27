Vir Das hits back at "Coldplay song knowledge" complaints

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Monday responded to complaints about concertgoers attending Coldplay's India tour without knowing the band's songs.

British band Coldplay's India tour has been making headlines for their concerts in India. However, a different debate took over the internet when some fans slammed people for attending the concerts without knowing the band's songs.

The stand-up comic also took to his X account on Monday to lash out at these complaints.Calling such posts "asinine," Das wrote, "The number of asinine 'bro, they don't even know any Coldplay songs, they just showed up' posts I have seen. So? Good. Now they do. It's lights, music, dancing, and fun. Everyone's entitled to enjoy. You don't have the monopoly on fun just because you sobbed to 'Yellow' one time."

The number of asinine “bro, they don’t even know any Coldplay songs, they just showed up” posts I have seen. So? Good. Now they do. It’s lights, music, dancing, and fun. Everyone’s entitled to enjoy. You don’t have the monopoly on fun because you sobbed to yellow one time.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 27, 2025

Coldplay held five concerts in India, with performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Their Republic Day concert that took place on January 26 broke records with 1.34 lakh attendees and also made it their biggest show in the country.

Coldplay took to their X account to thank fans hours after their second-to-last concert. "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever," read their post on X.

Earlier in the day, the band posted a picture from the stadium where they humorously drew a cricket ball, with the caption, "Ahmedabad, 1/25." Chris Martin quipped, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time."

In addition to their electrifying performance, Coldplay paid tribute to India on Republic Day.

Martin serenaded the crowd with renditions of the iconic patriotic songs "Vande Mataram" and "Maa Tujhhe Salaam," which were met with resounding applause and cheers from the audience.

He concluded the tribute with the words, "Salute to Mother India" and extended his Republic Day wishes to all present.

A special moment occurred during the concert when Chris Martin dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In a light-hearted dig, Martin remarked, "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket."

This fun tribute added to the joy of the concert and connected the world of cricket with the world of music.

Coldplay's India tour, organized by BookMyShow Live, which included two shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, wrapped up with performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The final show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing fans across the country to experience the magic from their homes.

