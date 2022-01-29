Viral Video: Rakhi Sawant warns photographers at Bigg Boss 15 finale set, says ‘Will sue if anybody touches me’.'

Television drama Queen Rakhi Sawant has unfortunately evicted out of the reality show 'Bigg Boss-15'. But even after leaving the show, Rakhi Sawant has become the center of discussion. She appeared outside the set of Bigg Boss 15 on Friday night. As she was walking through a group of paparazzi, she warned them, jokingly saying, "Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh mai 200 crore ka maan haani ka dawa kar dungi (If anyone touches me, I will sue them for Rs 200 crore)". The video of Rakhi is currently going viral on social media.

Rakhi was quite sad upon leaving the house as she appears on Bigg Boss in almost every season but never gets the chance to compete for the trophy.