Virat Kohli pens super romantic post for wifey Anushka Sharma on her 34th birthday

Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday today. On this occasion, her husband Virat Kohli penned a special birthday note for the actress. While sharing the photos on his official IG handle, Virat wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma (sic)."

After Anushka noticed Virat's post for her, the actress gave him a cheesiest response. "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY (sic)."Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio failed to recreate magic on the big screen and the film turned out to be a box office dud.She will be returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress, which is female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. The actress is currently prepping hard for the movie, which will be released on Netflix.