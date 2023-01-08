Virat remembers Irrfan Khan, shares his quote: 'Wanting fame is a disease'

New Delhi, Jan 8 Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who was given a break from the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, on Sunday shared a famous quote of Irrfan Khan, a day after the late Bollywood actor's birth anniversary.

The 34-year-old might have been away from the cricket field after the Bangladesh Test series, but he is quite active on social media and has been sharing plenty of posts over the last few days.

From sharing pictures of his vacation with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma, who will soon be seen playing Jhulan Goswami in the woman cricketer's biopic, to praising Suryakumar Yadav's blitz of a knock against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, the cricketer is on a roll on social media.

On Saturday, the cinema world celebrated the birth anniversary of the versatile actor, who lost his battle against a neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020.

"Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn't matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough," Kohli shared on his Instagram story quoting Irrfan.

Not only did he share Irrfan quotes, the former India captain also ran a video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in his Insta story.

"I wish I had known 'this too shall pass'. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? Do you feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you," Tom Hanks can be heard saying in the video shared by Kohli.

The right-handed batter recently visited Vrindavan along with Anushka and daughter Vamika to seek blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba's ashram.

The Baba, incidentally, was the guru of America's rich and famous before they became so, notably Steve Jobs, Larry Brilliant, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeffrey Skoll.

Kohli, meanwhile, is set to return to the field during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10.

Not only Virat, but even skipper Rohit Sharma and the likes of K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the assignment, after missing the T20Is.

