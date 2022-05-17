Vishwak Sen's 'AVAK' out on OTT soon

Hyderabad, May 17 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' starring Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon, was released in theatres on May 6. According to the latest information, this feel-good movie will soon begin streaming on Aha Video.

The tentative release date of 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' is July 27. Aha Video has acquired the film's post-theatrical digital streaming rights, and it will be available three weeks after its theatrical release. Soon, Aha Video is expected to confirm the OTT release date as well.

'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' is billed as a good drama, set in the countryside. Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon play the lead roles in the film, which is based on their marriage and the troubles surrounding their lives.

