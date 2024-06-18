Vishwas Saraf joins ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’ cast, says his role will set friendship goals on TV

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Vishwas Saraf, who has joined the cast of the TV show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', stated that his character will set friendship goals on the small screen.

The actor said: "I'm delighted to join the cast of 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'. I'm playing the role of Shashank, popularly known as Shanky. He is a friend of the male protagonist, Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). He is very bright, energetic, and full of life and charm. He is very loyal and can do anything for his friend."

The show also features Aakash Ahuja and Amandeep Sidhu as the lead couple.

Vishwas has previously acted in music videos and played prominent roles in TV shows like 'Junooniyatt', 'Udaariyaan', and 'Amber Girls School'.

The actor shared about setting friendship goals in his new show: "Best friend is the jewel of life whose cost is not calculable. He is the person who knows all our secrets, the person with whom we have done lots of adventures, and shared emotions, happiness, and problems with."

“He is the one whom we want with us. Basically, in this show, my character will set some friendship goals on television screens."

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey and airs on Sony SAB.

